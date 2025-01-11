Chinese, New Zealand musicians stage concert to celebrate Year of Snake

Chinese and New Zealand top musicians played Chinese folk music and Western symphony to celebrate the Year of the Snake and New Zealand-China artistry.

Musicians from the Yijing Chamber Ensemble of the Central Conservatory of Music and the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra jointly staged the Chinese New Year celebration concert in Christchurch, the largest city of New Zealand's South Island.

"Music knows no boundaries, and I believe that the unique qualities of Eastern and Western music can truly resonate with one another," Chinese Consul General in Christchurch He Ying said in a speech at the start of the concert.

This concert beautifully blended the rich traditions of Chinese music, featuring traditional instruments like the pipa, erhu, and bamboo flute, with the timeless elegance of Western classical compositions, the organizer said, adding the performance showcased a harmonious exchange of traditions, creating a moving dialogue between two musical worlds.

The concert was hosted by China's Central Conservatory of Music, organized by the New Zealand Music Trust, and was supported by the Chinese Consulate General in Christchurch and the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra.

The Year of the Snake will start on Jan. 29, according to the Chinese lunar calendar.