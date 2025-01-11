Los Angeles faces more wildfire evacuations even as fierce winds ease

Fierce winds that have supercharged wildfires sweeping parts of Los Angeles finally eased on Friday night, bringing some relief to weary firefighters, but the largest blaze was reported to have shifted direction, triggering new evacuation orders.

Six simultaneous wildfires have devastated Los Angeles County neighborhoods since Tuesday, killing at least 11 people and damaging or destroying 10,000 structures. Those tolls were expected to grow once it was safe enough for firefighters to conduct house-to-house searches.

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Times reported that the Palisades Fire on the city's western edge was heading in a new direction, prompting an evacuation order that included much of the Brentwood neighborhood and the foothills of the San Fernando Valley.

"The Palisades fire has got a new significant flare-up on the eastern portion and continues to move northeast," LA Fire Department Captain Erik Scott told local station KTLA, according to a report on the LA Times website.

Before the latest flare-up, firefighters had reported progress in arresting the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire in the foothills east of the metropolis.

After burning out of control for days, despite the efforts of hundreds of firefighters attacking the blazes from the air and on the ground, the Palisades Fire was 8percent contained and the Eaton Fire 3percent. Cal Fire had listed containment levels of both fires at 0percent until Friday.

Even so, the two big fires combined had consumed 35,000 acres (14,100 hectares), or 54 square miles - 2-1/2 times the land area of Manhattan.

With thousands of people made homeless and the thickening smoke, US officials to have declared a public health emergency.

Some 153,000 people remained under evacuation orders and another 166,800 faced evacuation warnings, with a curfew in place for all evacuation zones, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

Seven neighboring states, the federal government, and Canada have rushed aid to California, bolstering aerial teams dropping water and fire retardant on the flaming hills and crews on the ground attacking fire lines with hand tools and hoses.

"Thanks to the increased number of resources assigned, the region is in a much better posture than we were earlier this week," Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone told a press conference.

Conditions in the Los Angeles area will improve through the weekend, with sustained winds slowing to about 20 mph (32 kph), gusting between 35 mph and 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service, a respite from recent wind gusts of 80 mph.

"It's not as gusty, so that should help firefighters," NWS meteorologist Allison Santorelli said, adding that conditions were still critical with low humidity and dry vegetation.

However, forecasters predicted another red flag warning would be issued for Monday.