Snowstorm leaves 32,000 households without power in Poland

Xinhua
  21:43 UTC+8, 2025-01-12
About 32,000 households across Poland, mainly in the northern provinces, have been left without electricity due to snowstorm, the Polish Radio reported on Sunday.
Nationwide, firefighters have responded to nearly 1,000 weather-related incidents since Thursday, including broken branches, fallen trees, and downed power lines. According to an official from the Government Security Center, emergency crews are actively working to restore power.

Heavy snowfall is forecast to continue in eastern, southern, and central regions of the country, with mountainous areas expected to see the most accumulation.

The Tatra Mountains remain under a level-two avalanche warning until 8 pm local time. The Tatra National Park has urged tourists to exercise caution, warning of dangerous conditions at higher elevations, including deep snowdrifts and snow cornices exacerbated by strong winds.

Despite the challenges, Poland's General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways has assured that all national roads remain passable. More than 2,300 snowplows and maintenance vehicles have been deployed overnight to ensure safe passage.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
