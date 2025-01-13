Hamas claims killing over 10 Israeli soldiers in N. Gaza in past 72 hrs

Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, claimed on Monday that it has killed more than 10 Israeli soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip during the past 72 hours.

After more than 100 days of the "comprehensive destruction and genocide carried out by the Israeli army, our members are still dealing it harsh blows," Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for the Brigades, said on the social media platform Telegram.

He stressed that the Israeli army, which "has hidden the true extent of its losses," "will withdraw from the northern Gaza Strip, and its "only achievement" is "destruction, devastation and massacres against innocent people."

Since early October 2024, the Israeli army has been launching a large-scale ground military operation in the northern Gaza Strip, which it says aims to prevent Hamas from reorganizing its ranks in the area, while the Palestinians say it aims to forcibly displace them from their areas and restore Jewish settlement to the Strip.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 Palestinians during its ongoing operation in the northern Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas government media office in Gaza.

Hamas and Israel have been engaged in a bloody war that began with the attack launched by the Islamic movement on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage, while Israel responded with a large-scale air and ground offensive that resulted in the deaths of more than 46,000 Palestinians in Gaza.