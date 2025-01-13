News / World

20 cm tsunami observed in Japan's Miyazaki after 6.9-magnitude quake

Xinhua
  21:53 UTC+8, 2025-01-13       0
A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck the Kyushu region in Japan on Monday, the country's weather agency said, with a 20-centimeter tsunami observed in Miyazaki Prefecture.
Xinhua
  21:53 UTC+8, 2025-01-13       0

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck the Kyushu region in southwestern Japan on Monday, the country's weather agency said, with a 20-centimeter tsunami observed in Miyazaki Prefecture.

The strong temblor occurred at 9:19 p.m. local time, measuring an intensity of lower 5 on the Japanese scale of 0 to 7 in the hardest-hit areas, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

At a depth of 30 km, the epicenter was located off the waters of Hyuga-nada in southern Kyushu at a latitude of 31.8 degrees north and a longitude of 131.6 degrees east, the JMA said.

The JMA has issued a tsunami advisory for Miyazaki and Kochi prefectures.

The weather agency initially reported the quake as magnitude 6.4 but later revised the figure to 6.9.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     