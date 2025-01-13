20 cm tsunami observed in Japan's Miyazaki after 6.9-magnitude quake

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck the Kyushu region in southwestern Japan on Monday, the country's weather agency said, with a 20-centimeter tsunami observed in Miyazaki Prefecture.

The strong temblor occurred at 9:19 p.m. local time, measuring an intensity of lower 5 on the Japanese scale of 0 to 7 in the hardest-hit areas, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

At a depth of 30 km, the epicenter was located off the waters of Hyuga-nada in southern Kyushu at a latitude of 31.8 degrees north and a longitude of 131.6 degrees east, the JMA said.

The JMA has issued a tsunami advisory for Miyazaki and Kochi prefectures.

The weather agency initially reported the quake as magnitude 6.4 but later revised the figure to 6.9.