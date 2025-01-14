S. Korea's police, CIO, security service discuss execution of warrant to arrest president Yoon

South Korea's police, anti-corruption agency, and presidential security service on Tuesday discussed the execution of warrant to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol.

The three-way meeting was held at about 8am local time (11pm GMT Monday) among officials from Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), National Office of Investigation (NOI) and presidential security service.

The joint investigation unit, comprising the CIO, the NOI and the defense ministry's investigative headquarters, said in a short notice that it requested cooperation from the security service to proceed with the arrest warrant safely and peacefully, adding that it was waiting for the security service's response.

During the discussion, the two sides allegedly confirmed their difference in position as the security service reiterated its previous position to block the warrant execution.

The NOI sent an official letter on Monday, asking the CIO and the security service to hold the meeting amid growing concerns about physical conflict during the warrant execution that was widely expected to happen early Wednesday, according to multiple media outlets.

The NOI and the CIO reportedly planned a large-scale operation, involving about 1,000 investigators, to arrest Yoon.

Investigators attempted to arrest Yoon in the presidential residence on January 3, but it failed as the presidential security service blocked the execution of the arrest warrant.

A Seoul court granted the extension of warrant to apprehend Yoon on January 7 by issuing the second warrant against the impeached president.

The impeachment motion against Yoon was passed in the National Assembly on December 14, 2024, and was delivered to the constitutional court to deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which Yoon's presidential power is suspended.

Yoon, who was named by investigative agencies as a suspected ringleader on an insurrection charge, declared martial law on the night of December 3 but it was revoked by the National Assembly hours later.