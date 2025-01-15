LA wildfire crisis fuels disinformation, conspiracy theories

Disinformation and conspiracy theories abound during crises, often overshadowing the truth with a flood of politically charged falsehoods. These narratives, also emerging after the wildfires in Los Angeles, gain traction due to their emotional appeal and the inherent biases of viewers, often as a result of attempts to get political gain by exploiting public fear and anger.

Some prominent figures amplified baseless claims, ranging from alleged Los Angeles Fire Department budget cuts to firefighters using unconventional tools like purses.

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday accused tech billionaire Elon Musk of "encouraging looting" in an escalation of a row over disinformation surrounding the deadly fires after Musk reposted a message on social media platform X that falsely accused the governor and his fellow Democrats of decriminalizing looting.

"Stop encouraging looting by lying and telling people it's decriminalized. It's not," Newsom wrote. "It's illegal – as it always has been."

"There is an astonishing amount of mis- and dis-information being spread online – much of it by so-called leaders and partisan media outlets who seek to divide this country for their own political gain," said Newsom in a statement issued on the same day. "It breaks my heart that families in Los Angeles don't just have to worry about the fires but also this malicious disinformation as well."

Unlike earlier disasters like Hurricane Katrina, where accountability dominated discussions, this time those narratives are wild and divisive.

Social media platforms fuel these rumors by spreading disinformation, removing safeguards against harmful narratives, and using falsehoods to exploit fear, anger or grief, making it harder to correct them with facts alone.

Lucy Walker, a documentarian who studied wildfire survivors, observed how shock and grief make people more susceptible to conspiratorial thinking. Maintaining empathy and understanding during these discussions is crucial to fostering resilience and trust.

Sadly, such fabrications distract from actual firefighting efforts and create unnecessary divisiveness and panic, Walker said.

This phenomenon reflected a broader trend: the exploitation of tragedy for one's own gain, Walker said, adding that disasters are being used to further political agendas, from undermining environmental policies to eroding public confidence in officials.

Discussions on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives have been weaponized to try to lay blame. Right-wing commentators claimed that such discussion in the LAFD hampered its efficiency, something the fire department itself said was unfounded.

The issue is not confined to right-wing circles. Even some liberal voices in Hollywood speculated about class warfare or arsonists targeting elites. While such theories lacked evidence, they illustrated the universal susceptibility to conspiratorial thinking during crises.

The climate crisis further complicated disaster responses. Firefighting veteran Mike Beasley explained that extreme weather and historically dry conditions exacerbate wildfire severity, making complete prevention "unrealistic."

Amid these challenges, misinformation thrives on legacy media and social media, leveraging algorithms that prioritize engagement over accuracy.

Disinformation can be widely and easily debunked using official and credible sites by anyone interested in the truth. Combating this challenge requires a shift in strategy.

Agencies like the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the LAFD have begun directly addressing falsehoods, recognizing the dangers of ignoring them.

FEMA's rumor response website, reactivated during recent disasters, clarifies misconceptions, while LAFD actively refuted misinformation on social media.

This proactive approach countered the rapid dissemination of AI-generated or manipulated visuals, which often exploit chaotic disaster imagery to deceive viewers.

A new website was launched by the Golden State's government on Saturday in order to address online falsehoods about the wildfires.