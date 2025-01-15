S. Korean investigators enter residence to attempt to arrest President Yoon

South Korean investigators on Wednesday entered the presidential residence in an attempt to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol, TV footage showed.

Police officers and investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) and the National Office of Investigation (NOI) broke through the second cordon of buses after getting through the first cordon using ladders.

The investigators confronted Yoon's supporters, lawmakers of the ruling conservative People Power Party and Yoon's defense counsels in front of the main gate of the presidential residence for over two hours early Wednesday following a botched attempt to apprehend Yoon earlier this month.

Local media reported that the investigators were involved in a "physical clash" with the security service. Police warned that any attempt to resist the warrant's execution could lead to arrest.

Investigators attempted to arrest Yoon in the presidential residence on January 3, but it failed as the presidential security service blocked the execution of the arrest warrant.

A Seoul court granted the extension of warrant to apprehend Yoon on January 7 by issuing the second warrant against the impeached president.

An impeachment motion against Yoon was passed by the National Assembly on December 14 last year and delivered to the constitutional court to deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which Yoon's presidential power is suspended.

Yoon, who was named by investigative agencies as a suspected ringleader on an insurrection charge, declared a martial law on the night of December 3 but it was revoked by the National Assembly hours later.