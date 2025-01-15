Israeli state media says Hamas okays Gaza truce deal

Israeli officials confirmed on Wednesday that Hamas has "given the green light" to the ceasefire-for-hostage deal brokered in Qatar, though technical details are still to be finalized, Israel's state-owned Kan TV reported.

The final agreement is expected to be announced as soon as Wednesday night or Thursday, according to the broadcaster.

An Israeli government official told Xinhua that the deal is expected to be signed "very soon, possibly tonight." The official added that if the deal is finalized tonight, a Cabinet meeting will be convened the following day to approve it, followed by a government meeting where the agreement will also require a vote.

Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas have been ongoing but largely stalled for nearly a year, aimed at ending more than 15 months of fighting that has devastated Gaza and destabilized the region.

Over 46,700 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's retaliatory military campaign, which was sparked by a Hamas-led attack on communities in southern Israel that killed approximately 1,200 people and led to the abduction of about 250 others. A total of 98 hostages are believed to remain held in Gaza.