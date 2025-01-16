News / World

2 dead from high school attack in Slovakia

Two individuals were killed, and one remains in critical condition following a high school attack by a student in a Slovak town.
Two individuals were killed, and one remains in critical condition following a high school attack by a student in a Slovak town, local media reported on Thursday.

The student carried out the knife attack at a high school in the town of Spisska Stara Ves on Thursday afternoon. The suspect was detained shortly after the incident, according to Presov law enforcement officers.

One of the two dead is reported to be deputy principal and the other a student.

Slovak Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok and Education Minister Tomas Drucker have flown to the town from Bratislava.

"I condemn the attack by a student who stabbed a teacher and his classmates at a grammar school," Estok wrote in a post on social media.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Follow Us

