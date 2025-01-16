China welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal: spokesperson

China welcomes the Gaza ceasefire deal reached between Israel and Hamas, and hopes for a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire through effective implementation of the deal, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday.

Guo's remarks came after Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire-for-hostage agreement on January 15 following intensive mediation.

Since the outbreak of the latest round of conflict in Gaza, China has consistently called for an immediate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, and has actively worked to de-escalate the situation, protect civilians and facilitate humanitarian aid, Guo said.

China supports the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza, as well as help with its post-war reconstruction, Guo added.

"China sincerely hopes that all relevant parties will take the Gaza ceasefire as an opportunity to promote the easing of regional tensions," said the spokesperson, adding that China will work with the international community to strive for peace and stability in the Middle East.