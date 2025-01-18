Gaza ceasefire takes effect on Sunday morning: Qatar's Foreign Ministry

The Gaza ceasefire will take effect on Sunday at 8:30 am local time (0630 GMT), Qatar's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed Al Ansari announced on Saturday.

"As coordinated by the parties to the agreement and the mediators, the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will begin at 8:30 am on Sunday, January 19, local time in Gaza. We advise the inhabitants to take precaution, exercise the utmost caution, and wait for directions from official sources," Al Ansari said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire-for-hostage release deal following intensive mediation efforts by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, it was announced on Wednesday.