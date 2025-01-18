Vehicles carrying arrested S. Korean president Yoon moving to detention center

Vehicles carrying the arrested South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol arrived at the Seoul Detention Center, about 20 km south of Seoul, TV footage showed Saturday.

The convoy, escorted by the police and the presidential security service, drove into the detention center after Yoon attended a hearing at the Seoul Western District Court to decide whether to detain the already apprehended leader for up to 20 days.

Yoon will await the result at the detention center, where he has been in custody since he was arrested in presidential office and became the country's first sitting president to be detained on Wednesday.

If the warrant is issued, Yoon's detention will be extended to up to 20 days including the arrest period. If not, Yoon will be released and return to the presidential office.

The impeachment motion against Yoon was passed in the National Assembly on Dec. 14 last year and was delivered to the constitutional court to deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which Yoon's presidential power is suspended.

Yoon, who was named by investigative agencies as a suspected ringleader on insurrection charge, declared a martial law on the night of Dec. 3, but it was revoked by the National Assembly hours later.