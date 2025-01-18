﻿
News / World

S. Korean president to appear at detention warrant hearing

Xinhua
  11:23 UTC+8, 2025-01-18       0
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's side said Saturday that Yoon is expected to attend the detention necessity hearing at 2 p.m. at the court.
Xinhua
  11:23 UTC+8, 2025-01-18       0

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's side said Saturday that Yoon is expected to attend the detention necessity hearing at 2 p.m. at the court.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) filed a detention warrant request with the Seoul Western District Court for Yoon, citing allegations of "insurrection" and "abuse of authority."

According to regulations, the court must review the detention warrant request within 24 hours.

Local media said that the ruling could be announced as early as Saturday evening or in the early hours of Sunday.

If approved, Yoon's detention could be extended for up to 20 days, making him the first sitting president in South Korea to face detention during an investigation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     