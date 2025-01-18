S. Korean president to appear at detention warrant hearing

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's side said Saturday that Yoon is expected to attend the detention necessity hearing at 2 p.m. at the court.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) filed a detention warrant request with the Seoul Western District Court for Yoon, citing allegations of "insurrection" and "abuse of authority."

According to regulations, the court must review the detention warrant request within 24 hours.

Local media said that the ruling could be announced as early as Saturday evening or in the early hours of Sunday.

If approved, Yoon's detention could be extended for up to 20 days, making him the first sitting president in South Korea to face detention during an investigation.