Gaza ceasefire will begin Sunday morning

A ceasefire in the Gaza war will begin Sunday morning at 0630 GMT, mediator Qatar said on Saturday after Israel's Cabinet voted to approve the truce and hostage-prisoner release deal.

Qatar and the United States, which mediated the deal along with Egypt, had announced the agreement on Wednesday.

Israeli strikes on Gaza have continued since then. On Saturday, Gaza's Civil Defence rescue agency said at least five members of a family died when a strike hit the tent where they were staying in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

Explosions were heard over Jerusalem Saturday morning after warning sirens blared and the military said a projectile had been launched from Yemen, whose Iran-backed rebels say they support the Palestinians.

"As coordinated by the parties to the agreement and the mediators, the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will begin at 8:30 am on Sunday, January 19, local time in Gaza," Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said on X.

In more than 15 months of war between Hamas Palestinian militants and Israel, there has been only one previous truce, for one week, in November 2023. That deal also saw the release of hostages held by the militants in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

"The government has approved the hostage return plan," the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early Saturday after Cabinet held its vote.

Netanyahu's office said the deal "supports achieving the objectives of the war".

Hamas, however, in a statement on Saturday said Israel had "failed to achieve its aggressive goals" and "only succeeded in committing war crimes that disgrace the dignity of humanity."

Israel's justice ministry said 737 Palestinian prisoners and detainees will be freed as part of the deal's first phase — none before 4:00 pm local time (1400 GMT) on Sunday.