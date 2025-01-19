News / World

S. Korea's acting president orders investigation into court violence of Yoon's supporters

Xinhua
  14:14 UTC+8, 2025-01-19       0
South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok on Sunday ordered a stern investigation into the violence of the supporters of impeached Presidentcat a Seoul court.
Xinhua
  14:14 UTC+8, 2025-01-19       0
S. Korea's acting president orders investigation into court violence of Yoon's supporters
Reuters

Pro-Yoon protesters participate in a rally outside a court as South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol plans to attend a court hearing to fight a request by investigators to extend his detention on accusations of insurrection, in Seoul, South Korea, January 18, 2025.

South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok on Sunday ordered a stern investigation into the violence of the supporters of impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol at a Seoul court that granted a warrant for Yoon's extended detention.

Choi said in a statement that the government expresses strong regret over illegal violence, which is unimaginable in a democratic society.

The acting president ordered the police to sternly investigate the incident, vowing to hold violators legally responsible.

He instructed relevant authorities to tighten security around relevant facilities and thoroughly manage protest rallies against Yoon's extended detention.

The Seoul Western District Court issued the warrant early Sunday to detain the already arrested Yoon for up to 20 days over his martial law imposition, making Yoon the country's first sitting president to be formally arrested.

Following the decision, some of the enraged supporters of Yoon stormed the court building by climbing over walls and breaking windows.

They vandalized facilities inside the court, threw trash and other objects, and threatened police officers. The number of violators who were apprehended at the scene was 86, according to multiple media outlets.

The impeachment motion against Yoon was passed in the National Assembly on Dec. 14 last year and was delivered to the constitutional court to deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which Yoon's presidential power is suspended.

Yoon, who was named by investigative agencies as a suspected ringleader on an insurrection charge, declared martial law on the night of Dec. 3 last year but it was revoked by the National Assembly hours later.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     