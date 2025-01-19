﻿
News / World

TikTok removed from prominent app stores in US

  12:27 UTC+8, 2025-01-19       0
TikTok's app has been removed from prominent app stores in the United States late Saturday.
The popular video-sharing app TikTok went dark late Saturday in the United States.

TikTok users in the country were greeted with a message that read: "Sorry, TikTok isn't available right now."

"A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now," read the message, adding that: "We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!"

US President-elect Donald Trump said earlier on Saturday that he will "most likely" give TikTok a 90-day extension on Inauguration Day, which is Monday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
TikTok
