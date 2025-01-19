UN chief urges Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese territory during Beirut visit

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday called for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory within the agreed timeframe.

"It is now essential to see the withdrawal of the Israel Defense forces from Lebanese territory and the simultaneous deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces across southern Lebanon in the agreed timeframe," Guterres said at a press conference held in Beirut to conclude his two-day visit to the country.

"Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected, and the Lebanese state must have full control of weapons throughout Lebanese territory," he added.

He emphasized the importance of implementing UN Resolution 1701 in all its dimensions.

"The United Nations -- including through the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon and UNIFIL -- is committed to supporting the parties uphold their obligations under resolution 1701 and ensuring that the cessation of hostilities holds," he said.

"This would lay a platform for the full implementation of the resolution and its ultimate goal, a permanent ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel," he noted.

Responding to a question about guarantees for maintaining the ceasefire in Lebanon, Guterres said he is convinced that the agreement that was established between Hezbollah and Israel will be respected.

He called on both parties to ensure commitments to the ceasefire are realized, adding that the newly established mechanism should be used to address outstanding issues.

The UN chief also vowed to support Lebanon throughout its reconstruction process.

"Working hand-in-hand with Lebanese authorities and partners, the United Nations will intensify our support for recovery and reconstruction across Lebanon," he said.

He also praised the missions conducted by UNIFIL troops in Lebanon, saying they carried out more than 730 missions in close cooperation with the Lebanese Armed Forces, facilitating their redeployment to more than 50 positions.

He added that UNIFIL has also facilitated 39 humanitarian missions -- in coordination with the Lebanese Armed Forces, the Lebanese Red Cross, various UN entities, and NGOs.