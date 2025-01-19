News / World

Indian police arrest man suspected of stabbing Bollywood star

After nearly three days of manhunt, police on Sunday arrested a 30-year-old man suspected of stabbing popular Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan in India's financial capital Mumbai.
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan attends the trailer launch of his film Tanhaji in Mumbai, India, Nov. 19, 2019.

The accused, who police believe is a Bangladeshi national, was held from adjoining Thane city.

Police told media that the attacker identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad had illegally entered India and changed his name to Vijay Das.

According to police, the accused had attacked Khan with a knife after breaking into his upscale Bandra home early Thursday. Khan suffered multiple stabs and sustained one deep wound near his spine. A female employee at Khan's home was also injured during the attack.

Following the attack, Khan went to a hospital, where doctors performed surgery on him. He was declared out of danger and was recovering well.

Meanwhile, a local court Sunday sent the suspect to a five-day police custody. Police told the court there was a need to find the motive behind the attack.

The 54-year-old Bollywood star is a bankable actor and has won multiple awards for his roles in Hindi films. He has also received the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest Indian civilian award in 2010.

Khan was married to popular film actress Kareena Kapoor.

The attack sent shockwaves across the country, especially the film industry, and raised concerns over the lack of security in Mumbai, home to the majority of Bollywood actors.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
