South Korean court issues warrant to extend detention of impeached president Yoon

A South Korean court issued a detention warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol early Sunday morning over his failed martial law attempt.

With the warrant, Yoon's detention will be extended to up to 20 days, including the arrest period.

On Saturday, Yoon appeared at the Seoul Western District Court to attend the detention necessity hearing on whether to be kept in custody for up to 20 days.

After being questioned by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials for the initial 10 days, Yoon will be interrogated by the prosecution for the rest 10 days before being indicted as the two sides agreed to jointly investigate Yoon's insurrection charge.

Yoon was arrested in the presidential residence Wednesday, becoming the country's first sitting president to be arrested.

After the approval of the warrant, some of Yoon's supporters protesting outside the court climbed over the court's rear fence and threw stones to shatter windows. In response, a significant police force was deployed to disperse the protesters.