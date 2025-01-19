Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for 2 rocket attacks on Israeli port city

Yemen's Houthi group said it had launched two rocket attacks on the Israeli southern port city of Eilat on Saturday, claiming to have hit two "vital targets."

"The first operation was carried out with a ballistic missile, while the other operation was carried out with a winged (cruise) missile," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, noting "both operations achieved their goals successfully."

"We will stand by the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, and we are in coordination with it to deal appropriately militarily with any violations or any military escalation committed by the Israeli enemy during the period of the ceasefire agreement," Sarea added.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, a missile was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory, and no casualties were reported. Sirens were activated in the southernmost Red Sea city of Eilat and the Arava Valley following the missile launch.

This marked the second attack claimed by Yemen's Houthi group towards Israel in less than 24 hours, following an earlier launch aimed at central Israel, which was also intercepted by Israel's air defense systems.

Earlier in the day, Sarea claimed that his group launched a "ballistic missile" targeting the Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. The IDF said the missile was also intercepted by Israel's air defense systems.

Israel and Hamas on Wednesday agreed on a Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal after intensive mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the United States. The ceasefire, set to take effect Sunday at 8:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), includes an initial 42-day phase, during which more than 15 months of fighting in Gaza will halt, and 33 hostages held in Gaza will be released in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have been launching regular rocket and drone attacks against Israel and disrupting "Israeli-linked" shipping in the Red Sea since November 2023 to show solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid their conflict with Israelis.

In response, Israel has launched retaliatory rounds of airstrikes on Houthi targets. In addition, the US-led naval coalition stationed in the area has been conducting regular air raids and strikes on Houthi sites since January 2024 in a joint bid to deter the armed group, prompting the Houthis to expand attacks to include the US warships.