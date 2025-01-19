Trump says he wants to visit China after taking office: WSJ report

US President-elect Donald Trump has told advisers he wants to travel to China after he takes office, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the related discussions.

Trump has expressed interest in making the trip to China in his first 100 days in office, but no decision has yet been made on this, said the report, citing the sources.

Trump is set to be sworn in for a second term on Monday. He visited Beijing in 2017, less than one year into his first four-year term.

On Friday, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced that at the invitation of the US side, Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative, Vice President Han Zheng, will attend Trump's inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C.

Later Friday, Xi took a phone call from Trump.