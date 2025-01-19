News / World

3 killed, 4 missing as boat capsizes in India's Bihar

Xinhua
  20:40 UTC+8, 2025-01-19       0
At least three people were killed and four others went missing Sunday after a boat carrying them capsized in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, officials said.
Xinhua
  20:40 UTC+8, 2025-01-19       0

At least three people were killed and four others went missing Sunday after a boat carrying them capsized in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, officials said.

The boat capsized in river Ganga in Manihari area of Katihar district, about 325 km east of Patna, the capital city of Bihar.

According to officials, some people swam to safety or were rescued by the people.

"Today a boat carrying 17 people capsized in river Ganga here. We have fished out three bodies and four are reported missing, for whom the search operation is underway," a police official said.

Police said the victims were local farmers who used the boat to reach their farms in the morning. Officials said a search operation is underway to trace the missing.

Boat capsizing incidents are common in India as many people especially in rural areas use traditionally made boats as a mode of transport.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     