3 killed, 4 missing as boat capsizes in India's Bihar

At least three people were killed and four others went missing Sunday after a boat carrying them capsized in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, officials said.

The boat capsized in river Ganga in Manihari area of Katihar district, about 325 km east of Patna, the capital city of Bihar.

According to officials, some people swam to safety or were rescued by the people.

"Today a boat carrying 17 people capsized in river Ganga here. We have fished out three bodies and four are reported missing, for whom the search operation is underway," a police official said.

Police said the victims were local farmers who used the boat to reach their farms in the morning. Officials said a search operation is underway to trace the missing.

Boat capsizing incidents are common in India as many people especially in rural areas use traditionally made boats as a mode of transport.