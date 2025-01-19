News / World

Israel says fighting in Gaza continues over hostage list dispute

Xinhua
  16:07 UTC+8, 2025-01-19       0
A long-anticipated ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was scheduled to take effect on Sunday morning, but Israel announced it would not engage in the ceasefire.
Xinhua
  16:07 UTC+8, 2025-01-19       0

A long-anticipated ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was scheduled to take effect on Sunday morning, but Israel announced it would not engage in the ceasefire, citing Hamas's failure to provide a list of the first three hostages set to be released later in the day.

The announcement came at 8:30am local time, when the agreement, brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, was set to go into effect.

"As of this morning, Hamas has not fulfilled its commitment, and, contrary to the agreement, the names of the hostages scheduled for release have not been provided to Israel," Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a live broadcast.

He added that, under instructions from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "the ceasefire will not take effect as long as Hamas fails to meet its obligations."

Hagari said the Israel Defense Forces were continuing its operations in Gaza and would maintain the strikes "as long as Hamas does not adhere to the agreement."

Earlier on Sunday, Hamas issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to the deal, claiming the delay in delivering the names of the first three hostages was "due to technical reasons and reasons on the ground."

Israeli strikes in Gaza continued overnight and into Sunday morning. Since the ceasefire was announced on Wednesday, at least 115 Palestinians have been killed in the attacks, according to Gaza health authorities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     