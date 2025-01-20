S. Korea's police fail to raid presidential office, safe house over martial law imposition

South Korea's police on Monday failed to raid the presidential office and a so-called safe house, where President Yoon Suk-yeol was believed to have discussed his martial law imposition with officials and military commanders.

Investigators withdrew from the safe house at about 5:10 pm local time (0810 GMT) after their botched three-and-a-half-hour attempt to confiscate closed-circuit TV footage, blocked by the presidential security service.

Other investigators attempted to seize a computer server, which stores CCTV data of the safe house, in the presidential office, but also failed.

The police demanded that the presidential security service should submit the CCTV data and documents relevant to the martial law imposition in the form of an official letter.

A warrant to extend the detention of the arrested president for up to 20 days was granted by a Seoul court on Sunday, making Yoon the country's first sitting president to be formally arrested.

The impeachment motion against Yoon was passed in the National Assembly on December 14 last year and was delivered to the constitutional court to deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which Yoon's presidential power is suspended.

Yoon, who was named by investigative agencies as a suspected ringleader on an insurrection charge, declared martial law on the night of December 3, but it was revoked by the National Assembly hours later.