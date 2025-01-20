News / World

S. Korea's police fail to raid presidential office, safe house over martial law imposition

Xinhua
  20:40 UTC+8, 2025-01-20       0
S. Korea's police failed to raid the presidential office, where President Yoon Suk-yeol was believed to have discussed his martial law imposition with officials.
Xinhua
  20:40 UTC+8, 2025-01-20       0

South Korea's police on Monday failed to raid the presidential office and a so-called safe house, where President Yoon Suk-yeol was believed to have discussed his martial law imposition with officials and military commanders.

Investigators withdrew from the safe house at about 5:10 pm local time (0810 GMT) after their botched three-and-a-half-hour attempt to confiscate closed-circuit TV footage, blocked by the presidential security service.

Other investigators attempted to seize a computer server, which stores CCTV data of the safe house, in the presidential office, but also failed.

The police demanded that the presidential security service should submit the CCTV data and documents relevant to the martial law imposition in the form of an official letter.

A warrant to extend the detention of the arrested president for up to 20 days was granted by a Seoul court on Sunday, making Yoon the country's first sitting president to be formally arrested.

The impeachment motion against Yoon was passed in the National Assembly on December 14 last year and was delivered to the constitutional court to deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which Yoon's presidential power is suspended.

Yoon, who was named by investigative agencies as a suspected ringleader on an insurrection charge, declared martial law on the night of December 3, but it was revoked by the National Assembly hours later.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
CCTV
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     