S. Korean president to attend hearing of impeachment trial on Jan. 21

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will attend the constitutional court hearing of his impeachment trial, scheduled for Tuesday, multiple media outlets said Monday citing Yoon's defense counsel.

Yun Gap-geun, one of Yoon's lawyers, was quoted as saying that the president will appear in the court on January 21.

The court was set to hold the third hearing of Yoon's impeachment trial on Tuesday following the first and second hearings on January 14 and 16.

The next hearings will be held on Thursday this month and on 4, 6, 11 and 13 of February.

A warrant to extend the detention of the arrested Yoon for up to 20 days was granted by a Seoul court early Sunday.

Yoon appeared in the warrant hearing on Saturday to explain the legitimacy of his martial law declaration and restore his reputation.

The impeachment motion against Yoon was passed in the National Assembly on December 14, 2024, and was delivered to the constitutional court to deliberate it for up to 180 days, during which Yoon's presidential power is suspended.

Yoon, who was named by investigative agencies as a suspected ringleader on an insurrection charge, declared martial law on the night of December 3, 2024, but it was revoked by the National Assembly hours later.

