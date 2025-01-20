Chinese VP urges US companies to contribute more to China-US relations

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said Sunday that it is hoped that US companies will continue to invest and take root in China, play an active role as a bridge, and make greater contribution to the steady, sound and sustainable development of China-US relations.

Han made the remarks while meeting with representatives of the US business community, including those from the US-China Business Council and the US Chamber of Commerce. Han is in Washington, D.C. to attend the inauguration ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday as Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative at the invitation of the US side.

Han said that President Xi and President-elect Trump had an important phone call just recently, and they reached an important consensus on the development of China-US relations.

China and the United States share extensive common interests and vast space for cooperation, said Han, adding that a good start and stable development of China-US relations align with the common well-being of both peoples and meet the shared expectation of the international community.

As an enduring backbone supporting China-US relations, the US business community has been a participant, witness, contributor and beneficiary of China-US economic and trade cooperation as well as China's reform and opening-up, Han said.

China will unswervingly advance reform and opening-up, and continue to improve and optimize the business environment, he added.

Representatives of the US business community said that the recent phone conversation between President-elect Trump and President Xi sent a positive and encouraging message. As the world's two largest economies that are most dynamic and technologically advanced, the United States and China should engage in mutually beneficial cooperation and find a constructive and steady way to get along with each other.

The US business community is optimistic about the prospect of the Chinese economy and the opportunities to grow in China, and supports the two sides in strengthening dialogue and communication to move forward their bilateral relations as well as economic and trade cooperation.

On the same day, Han met with Chief Executive Officer of Tesla, Elon Musk, and welcomed US companies including Tesla to seize opportunities and share the fruits of China's development, and make new and greater contributions to closer economic and trade ties between China and the United States.

Musk said that Tesla is ready to deepen investment in and cooperation with China, and play a positive role in promoting US-China economic and trade interactions.