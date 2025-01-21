Cooperation in combating telecom fraud bears fruit in Lancang-Mekong countries

Six Lancang-Mekong Cooperation countries have achieved fruitful results in combating telecommunication fraud, firearm smuggling, and other criminal activities.

Through jointly carrying out an operation from August to December last year, law-enforcement agencies from Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam cracked down on over 160 cases mainly involving telecommunication fraud, arrested over 70,000 criminal suspects, and rescued more than 160 victims, according to the Lancang-Mekong Integrated Law Enforcement and Security Cooperation Center.

Officials from the LMC countries and delegates from international organizations including the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime met on Tuesday in Kunming, the capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, hailing the integration of regional law-enforcement resources, and the synergy from all parties to address telecommunication fraud and firearm smuggling.

In 2025, the LMLECC will launch the second phase of the operation, and continue to focus on the crackdown on telecommunication fraud and its related crimes, especially making every effort to rescue missing and trapped people from various countries.

Established in 2017 in Kunming, the LMLECC serves as a comprehensive intergovernmental international organization for law enforcement and security cooperation in the Lancang-Mekong River basin.