China concerned as US announces withdrawal from Paris Agreement

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that the Chinese side is concerned following the US announcement of its withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily news briefing when answering a relevant query.

Noting climate change is a common challenge faced by humanity, Guo said no country can stay aloof or unaffected.

"China's determination and actions to actively address climate change remain consistent," Guo said, adding that the Chinese side will work with all parties, while upholding the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, to actively tackle the challenges of climate change and jointly promote the global green and low-carbon transformation process.