﻿
News / World

Colombia declares state of emergency amid escalating violence

Xinhua
  17:46 UTC+8, 2025-01-21       0
Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Monday declared a state of internal commotion in the northeastern Catatumbo region.
Xinhua
  17:46 UTC+8, 2025-01-21       0

Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Monday declared a state of internal commotion in the northeastern Catatumbo region.

Petro made the declaration citing the humanitarian crisis after the recent attacks by the National Liberation Army guerrillas that left at least 80 dead and 11,000 displaced.

Condemning the attacks by the guerrillas, he said that the ELN became an armed group more permeated by drug trafficking and paramilitary culture.

Meanwhile, the armed forces continue to work to rescue civilians threatened by the ELN, especially peace signatories and their families in the municipalities of Teorama, el Tarra, Convencion, San Calixto, Hacari and Tibu.

The Ombudsman's Office called on the ELN and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia dissidents who are fighting in the region to open humanitarian spaces that allow the exit of vulnerable communities and the extraction of bodies by the authorities for full identification.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     