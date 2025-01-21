News / World

16 killed, 10 injured in Indonesia's Central Java flash floods, landslides

Flash floods and landslides in Pekalongan Regency, located in Central Java province, have killed at least 16 people, with three individuals still missing and 10 others injured.
Flash floods and landslides in Pekalongan Regency, located in Central Java province, have killed at least 16 people, with three individuals still missing and 10 others injured, Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency said on Tuesday.

Fadia Arafiq, regent of Pekalongan, said that although several sub-districts experienced similar events, Petungkriono was the hardest hit.

"Heavy rain with high intensity and strong winds from Monday night to Tuesday morning caused flash floods and landslides in Petungkriono Sub-district," said Fadia.

Evacuations are still underway, with search and rescue personnel facing roadblocks caused by the disasters. Authorities have urged people to exercise caution and stay clear of rivers.

