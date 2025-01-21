New pair of giant pandas make debut in South Australia

A new pair of giant pandas, and the only ones in the Southern Hemisphere, made debut on Tuesday in Adelaide, following their arrival from China last month.

A new pair of giant pandas, and the only ones in the Southern Hemisphere, made debut on Tuesday in Adelaide, capital of South Australia, following their arrival from China last month. The SA government held an affectionate welcoming ceremony for the public to meet the black-and-white duo in the Adelaide Zoo, attended by Australian panda-fans, wildlife-lovers, international tourists, conservationists, officials and dignitaries from both China and Australia a week ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year. Going through their quarantine period, the two giant pandas, four-year-old male Xingqiu and three-year-old female Yilan, are settling in well at the bamboo forest in Adelaide, about 7,500 km from their hometown –southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to the zoo. Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said the Chinese values of harmony, inclusiveness and openness could be seen in pandas, which reflect the aspirations of the Chinese and Australian peoples for friendship and exchanges, and symbolize the profound friendship between the peoples. Amity between the people holds the key to sound state-to-state relations, Xiao said, adding he hopes the two adorable pandas will live happily here, grow their family, and become new ambassadors to carry forward the friendship between the two peoples. The pandas will spend the next 10 years at Adelaide Zoo, replacing the previous pair Wangwang and Funi, who returned to China in November 2024 after 15 years in Australia, drawing more than 5 million visitors. Wangwang and Funi brought joy to the Australian people and made significant contributions to enhancing panda conservation research and fostering closer people-to-people ties between China and Australia, Xiao said, adding the new phase of panda conservation research cooperation will further enhance mutual understanding and inject new vitality into the bilateral exchanges and cooperation.

Magnificent moment, achievement Citing the queues around the block – people desperate to get in to witness the pandas, Premier of SA Peter Malinauskas said, "It was a magnificent moment because it was very much a symbol, not just of the pandas and their beauty, but in many ways a representation of the importance of the relationship between Australia and China." "South Australia being home to the only two giant pandas in the southern hemisphere is an act of generosity on behalf of China," Malinauskas said, hailing "a magnificent achievement" of pandas going off the endangered list to the threatened species list as a result of "the amazing work from the Chinese government in conjunction with the China Wildlife Conservation Association." He said they keenly anticipate watching the relationship of four-year-old male Xingqiu and three-year-old female Yilan unfold over the next few years, as well as the recent stabilization of the relationship between Australia and China, which continues to deliver for the two peoples respectively.