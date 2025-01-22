Xi speaks with Putin, calling on China, Russia to uphold int'l fairness, justice

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said he is willing to work with Russian President Vladimir Putin to continue guiding bilateral relations toward a new height in the new year.

Speaking with Putin in a video meeting, Xi called for coping with uncertainties of the external environment with the stability and resilience of China-Russia relations, jointly promoting the development and revitalization of the two countries, and upholding international fairness and justice.

The two heads of state exchanged festive greetings for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year.

Xi recalled the three meetings he had with Putin last year, which led to a range of important common understandings. He also said last year marked the 75th anniversary of the China-Russia diplomatic relations, which feature permanent good-neighborly friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation, and have become increasingly dynamic.

Xi also mentioned various activities held as part of the China-Russia Years of Culture, as well as steadily progressing pragmatic cooperation and growing bilateral trade.

The close coordination between the two countries on multilateral platforms such as the United Nations (UN), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS has provided more positive energy for the reform and development of the global governance system, Xi said.

He called on the two sides to continue deepening strategic coordination, firming up mutual support, and safeguarding the legitimate interests of the two countries. China and Russia should consolidate and expand bilateral relations and push for in-depth development of practical cooperation, Xi added.

He noted that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victories of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 80th anniversary of the founding of the UN.

China and Russia should take this as an opportunity to jointly defend the UN-centered international system and the outcomes of victory in World War II, promote all countries' adherence to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, uphold the universally recognized basic norms governing international relations, and practice true multilateralism, Xi stressed.

He said as the rotating chair of the SCO, China is willing to work with Russia and other member states to usher in a new phase of the SCO featuring higher-quality development and greater responsibility.

Xi also called on the two countries to jointly advance greater BRICS cooperation and write a new chapter of unity and self-improvement for the Global South.

Putin said that Russia and China have always provided each other with trust and support, and treated each other as equals. Cooperation between the two sides is in the interests of the two peoples and has been unaffected by changes in the international landscape.

He expressed satisfaction with the sustained positive momentum in bilateral trade and energy cooperation, the constant increase in mutual visits by people of the two countries, and the close communication and collaboration between the two sides on multilateral arenas.

Putin said Russia firmly upholds the principle that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory and resolutely opposes "Taiwan independence" in any form.

He noted that 80 years ago, the Russian and Chinese people resisted aggressors with their blood and lives, safeguarding their national sovereignty and dignity. He said that this year, the two sides will jointly commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and defend the outcomes of World War II.

Russia is willing to strengthen cooperation with China on multilateral affairs, and play a positive role in promoting world peace and development, Putin added.

The two heads of state also engaged in in-depth discussions on international and regional issues of common concern, and agreed to maintain strategic communication in the new year.