Hundreds evacuated after building partially collapses in Sydney

Hundreds of people have been evacuated after a building partially collapsed at a construction site in Sydney, the capital city of Australia's state of New South Wales.
Australia's 9News network reported that emergency services were called to a site in the suburb of Burwood, about 10 km west of central Sydney when the 10-story building slated for demolition partially collapsed onto an excavator at around 3 pm local time on Wednesday.

Workers and residents in adjacent buildings have been evacuated as a precaution.

An operator inside the excavator is able to get out but has been told to stay inside the machinery to help stabilize the structure. Earlier reports from emergency crews indicated the man was trapped.

Josh Turner from Fire and Rescue NSW told 9News network that the operator is in an enclosed cabin and is not at risk of injury.

He said that there is a risk the building could collapse onto public roads and injure people.

Specialist crews have been deployed to the scene to safely manage the fallen sections of the building.

