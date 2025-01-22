Knife attack near Japan's Nagano station leaves 1 unconscious

Three people, including two men and one woman, were attacked by a knife-wielding man at around 8pm local time near Japan's JR Nagano Station on Wednesday, leaving one in critical condition, local media reported.

The other two victims, including a woman in her 40s who reportedly fell and hit her head, were also hospitalized, according to the national broadcaster NHK.

The suspect, described as a slim man in his 40s around 170 cm tall, fled the scene. Police believed the victims did not know the assailant and were investigating the case as an attempted murder, suspecting it could be a random attack, the NHK reported.

The victims were reportedly waiting at the bus stop when the attack occurred. Police were still searching for the suspect.