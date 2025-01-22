﻿
News / World

Knife attack near Japan's Nagano station leaves 1 unconscious

Xinhua
  21:54 UTC+8, 2025-01-22       0
Three people, including two men and one woman, were attacked by a knife-wielding man at around 8pm near Japan's JR Nagano Station on Wednesday, leaving one in critical condition.
Xinhua
  21:54 UTC+8, 2025-01-22       0

Three people, including two men and one woman, were attacked by a knife-wielding man at around 8pm local time near Japan's JR Nagano Station on Wednesday, leaving one in critical condition, local media reported.

The other two victims, including a woman in her 40s who reportedly fell and hit her head, were also hospitalized, according to the national broadcaster NHK.

The suspect, described as a slim man in his 40s around 170 cm tall, fled the scene. Police believed the victims did not know the assailant and were investigating the case as an attempted murder, suspecting it could be a random attack, the NHK reported.

The victims were reportedly waiting at the bus stop when the attack occurred. Police were still searching for the suspect.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     