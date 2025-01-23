1 killed, 2 injured in US Tennessee school, shooter dead

News / World

A student was killed while another two injured during a high school shooting Wednesday morning in Nashville, the capital city of southern US state of Tennessee, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

The shooter, a 17-year-old student armed with a pistol, opened fire in the cafeteria of the Antioch High School around 11 am local time and then fatally shot himself, the police said at a news conference.

A female student was shot dead. Among the injured, a female student suffered a graze wound to the arm and is in stable condition at hospital, and a male student was not shot but was treated for a facial injury, according to an ABC News report.

The school was put on lockdown after the shooting. Students were bused to a reunification site out of school for their shocked parents to get them back home.

"Antioch High School is on a lockdown due to shots being fired inside the school building," the school said on social media. "Metro Police are on the scene. The person responsible for shooting is no longer a threat."

A SWAT team cleared the school and an investigation is underway, authorities said.

There are nearly 2,000 students in grades nine through 12 at the school, according to its website.

In March 2023, three nine-year-olds and three adults were shot dead at The Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school in the city.

