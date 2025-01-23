J-pop star Nakai to retire after sexual misconduct allegations

One of Japan's best-known pop stars and TV hosts announced his retirement Thursday after sexual misconduct allegations, in the latest scandal to rock the country's entertainment industry.

Masahiro Nakai's move comes after now-defunct boy band empire Johnny & Associates admitted in 2023 that its late founder Johnny Kitagawa for decades sexually assaulted teenage boys and young men.

Nakai, 52, was a member of the now-disbanded SMAP — part of Johnny & Associates's stable — that swept the charts across Asia during the band's nearly 30 years of fame.

Reports emerged last month that Nakai, a successful television host, had paid an unnamed woman a lump sum of 90 million yen ($570,000).

This followed what tabloid magazine Shukan Bunshun called a "sexual act against her will" in 2023.

This month, Fuji Television suspended a weekly show hosted by Nakai, while other major networks also dropped the presenter.

On Thursday Nakai released a statement saying he was stepping back from show business altogether.

"I will continue to face up to all problems sincerely and respond in a wholehearted manner. I alone am responsible for everything," Nakai said.

"I sincerely apologise" to the woman, he wrote, before concluding: "thank you for these past 37 years. Good bye".