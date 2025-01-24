Hong Kong tourist killed by train while taking photos in Japan's Hokkaido

A tourist from China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region lost her life in Japan's Otaru, Hokkaido, after being struck by a train on Thursday.

According to Japanese media reports, the accident occurred at around 11:30 am local time near a railway crossing on the JR Hakodate Line. The victim was reportedly on the tracks taking photos of the ocean with her smartphone when she was struck by a rapid Airport Express train traveling from Otaru to New Chitose Airport. She was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

The accident disrupted train services for approximately an hour and a half, affecting 19 trains.

The Chinese consulate general in Sapporo confirmed that it had immediately contacted Japanese authorities to gather details about the incident. The consulate is closely monitoring the situation and is in communication with relevant parties to provide necessary assistance to the victim's family.