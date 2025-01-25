Israel to receive 4 female soldiers to be released by Hamas

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement on Saturday that they had completed preparations to receive four Israeli female hostages who were to be released by Hamas later that day in Gaza.

Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, and Naama Levy, army observers aged 19-20, were abducted by Hamas from the Israeli army's surveillance base at Nahal Oz on Oct. 7, 2023, near the Gaza Strip border.

This is the second swap of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal, following the first swap that was carried out on Sunday.

The statement said that the Manpower Directorate established and prepared initial reception points near the Gaza border, where the returning hostages would receive medical care and personal support.

Afterward, they will be transferred to Beilinson Hospital in central Israel and reunited with their families.