Mexican President says Trump's labeling criminal organizations as terrorists 'does not help'

  16:46 UTC+8, 2025-01-25       0
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday that US President Donald Trump's labelling criminal organizations as terrorists "does not help" to combat them.

The importance of combating criminal organizations is strengthening actions and prioritizing collaboration and respect between Mexico and the United States, she said at a daily press conference.

Noting that Mexican government does not want fentanyl to reach the United States or anywhere, Sheinbaum said: "We are fighting these criminal groups and what we want is collaboration and coordination. Unilateral decisions do not help."

In 1996, the US government enacted a law to allow itself to have the authority to designate a list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations. On Monday, Trump signed an executive order moving toward designating drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

Sheinbaum said the Mexican government is conducting a legal analysis to evaluate the possible implications of the executive order.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
