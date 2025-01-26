News / World

DPRK conducts strategic cruise missile test

Xinhua
  10:12 UTC+8, 2025-01-26       0
The DPRK conducted a sea-to-surface strategic cruise missile test on Saturday under the supervision of its top leader.
Xinhua
  10:12 UTC+8, 2025-01-26       0
DPRK conducts strategic cruise missile test
Reuters

DPRK top leader Kim Jong Un looks on during the test of what KCNA described as a strategic cruise missile, at an undisclosed location, on January 25, 2025, in this photo released on January 26, 2025.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted a sea-to-surface strategic cruise missile test on Saturday under the supervision of its top leader to beef up its defense capabilities amid the latest military provocations by the United States and South Korea, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The test fire saw strategic cruise missiles precisely hitting pre-set targets after traveling the 1,500 km-long elliptical and eight-shaped flight orbits for 7,507 to 7,511 seconds, with no negative impact on the security of the neighboring countries, said the report.

The latest military move, the report said, is part of plans for building the country's defense capabilities to raise the effectiveness of strategic control against potential enemies in conformity with the changing regional safety circumstances.

The country "will always make strenuous efforts in a responsible manner to perform its important mission and duty for defending sustainable and lasting peace and stability on the basis of more powerfully developed military muscle in the future," Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, who oversaw the weapons test on Saturday, was quoted as saying.

In a statement on Sunday, the DPRK Foreign Ministry condemned the United States and South Korea for their latest military provocations and reaffirmed its hard-line stance toward the United States.

Lashing out at the United States and South Korea for their joint air drill and firing drill earlier this month, in addition to a trilateral air drill involving strategic bombers among the United States, South Korea and Japan, the ministry said the military moves "serious provocations" that "added a danger variable to the unstable security environment on the Korean Peninsula and in the region."

"The DPRK Foreign Ministry is closely watching the military provocations of the US and the ROK escalating the tension on the Korean Peninsula and seriously warns them that such moves will entail a reflective counteraction," it said, using the acronym of the official name of South Korea, the Republic of Korea.

The DPRK will "counter the US with the toughest counteraction" as long as it refuses (to recognize) the DPRK's sovereignty and security interests, said the statement.

The DPRK will not permit the imbalance of strength imposed by the military nexus between the US and the ROK, and will take the toughest counteraction to defend its sovereign rights and security interests, and ensure peace and stability in the region, it said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     