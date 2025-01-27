﻿
News / World

Turkey arrests 19 over deadly fire at ski resort

Xinhua
  20:22 UTC+8, 2025-01-27       0
Turkish authorities have arrested 19 people as part of an investigation into a deadly fire at a ski resort in the Bolu mountains of northwestern Turkey on Monday.
Xinhua
  20:22 UTC+8, 2025-01-27       0

Turkish authorities have arrested 19 people as part of an investigation into a deadly fire at a ski resort in the Bolu mountains of northwestern Turkey, the state-run TRT broadcaster reported on Monday.

Bolu's Deputy Mayor Sedat Gulener, Deputy Director of Fire Brigade Kenan Coskun, General Manager of Gazelle Hotel Ahmet Demir, and fire brigade personnel Irfan Acar were arrested in connection with the Grand Kartal Hotel fire at the Kartalkaya ski resort, where 78 people lost their lives.

Fifteen suspects, including the hotel's owner and managers, were arrested earlier, while six people were released under judicial supervision.

The initial findings showed the fire started in the kitchen and grew due to the lack of a sprinkler system, the TRT reported. The interior fire escape acted as a chimney, the smoke spread to the upper floors, and those who rushed to the escape were poisoned.

One of the documents obtained by the Public Prosecutor's Office showed that Kadir Ozdemir, one of the hotel's managers, asked the municipality for a "fire safety report" on December 12, 2024, and the Bolu Municipality Fire Department did not inform any institution about the report that the hotel was not safe against fire.

The fire, which broke out in the early hours on January 21, spread rapidly through the 12-story wooden hotel.

The incident has sparked calls for accountability and reform, with independent experts highlighting that the Grand Kartal Hotel lacked fundamental fire safety measures.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     