News / World

Israel allows return of Gazans after new hostage release deal with Hamas

Xinhua
  15:00 UTC+8, 2025-01-27       0
Israel said on Monday that the country will allow Palestinians to return to northern Gaza, following a new hostage release deal with Hamas.
Xinhua
  15:00 UTC+8, 2025-01-27       0
Israel allows return of Gazans after new hostage release deal with Hamas
Reuters

Palestinians, who were displaced to the south at Israel's order during the war, arrive on foot while making their way back to their homes in the northern Gaza, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, on January 27, 2025.

Israel said on Monday that the country will allow Palestinians to return to northern Gaza, following a new hostage release deal with Hamas.

The Israeli prime minister's office confirmed in a statement that three Israeli civilian hostages will be released in an unscheduled handover on Thursday, and that Palestinians, displaced over the 15-month-old conflict, will be allowed to return to their homes in northern Gaza starting Monday morning.

Under a ceasefire agreement that took effect on January 19, Israel should have begun allowing Palestinians to return to northern Gaza on January 25. But Israel put that on hold because the release of Arbel Yehud, a female civilian hostage, was somehow delayed. Yehud was set to be released on Saturday in the second hostage swap.

Israel said on Saturday that it would not allow Palestinians to return to northern Gaza until Yehud's release was arranged.

Yehud, formerly scheduled to be released on February 1 as part of the third swap, is now on the list for Thursday's release, along with female observer soldier Agam Berger and another unnamed abductee.

The release of Yehud and two other hostages is in addition to the swap already set for the coming Saturday, when three hostages should be released.

Seven Israeli women have already been freed by Hamas as part of the ceasefire agreement.

Israel also received from Hamas a list detailing the status of the 26 hostages set to be released by the end of the six-week phase one of the agreement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     