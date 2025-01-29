At least 30 killed, 60 injured in northern India's stampede: police

At least 30 devotees were killed and 60 others injured in a stampede Wednesday morning at India's mega Hindu festival, Maha Kumbh Mela, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The stampede occurred in Prayagraj district where around 100 million people gathered to take a holy dip in the confluence of three rivers, namely Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, on the pious day of "Mauni Amavasya."

Police said they have identified 25 of the 30 deceased, while the remaining bodies have yet to be identified.

A senior police official said the stampede happened between 1am and 2am local time, as the crowd surged over those waiting to take a holy dip in the water.