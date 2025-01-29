﻿
News / World

At least 30 killed, 60 injured in northern India's stampede: police

Xinhua
  22:07 UTC+8, 2025-01-29       0
At least 30 devotees were killed and 60 others injured in a stampede Wednesday morning at India's mega Hindu festival, Maha Kumbh Mela, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.
Xinhua
  22:07 UTC+8, 2025-01-29       0

At least 30 devotees were killed and 60 others injured in a stampede Wednesday morning at India's mega Hindu festival, Maha Kumbh Mela, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The stampede occurred in Prayagraj district where around 100 million people gathered to take a holy dip in the confluence of three rivers, namely Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, on the pious day of "Mauni Amavasya."

Police said they have identified 25 of the 30 deceased, while the remaining bodies have yet to be identified.

A senior police official said the stampede happened between 1am and 2am local time, as the crowd surged over those waiting to take a holy dip in the water.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     