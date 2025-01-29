At least 25 dead in northern India's stampede: media

More than 25 people died in a stampede which occurred in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh during the early hours of Wednesday, according to local news TV channel Aajtak.

The official death toll and the number of injured people were expected to be announced soon, the report said.

The stampede occurred in Prayagraj district where around 100 million people gathered to take a holy dip in the confluence of three rivers, namely Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, on the pious day of "Mauni Amavasya."

Wednesday was one of the special days during the ongoing 45-day religious and spiritual congregation called "Maha Kumbh" for the Hindu devotees to take the holy dip.