News / World

At least 25 dead in northern India's stampede: media

Xinhua
  21:15 UTC+8, 2025-01-29       0
More than 25 people died in a stampede which occurred in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh during the early hours of Wednesday, according to local news TV channel Aajtak.
Xinhua
  21:15 UTC+8, 2025-01-29       0

More than 25 people died in a stampede which occurred in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh during the early hours of Wednesday, according to local news TV channel Aajtak.

The official death toll and the number of injured people were expected to be announced soon, the report said.

The stampede occurred in Prayagraj district where around 100 million people gathered to take a holy dip in the confluence of three rivers, namely Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, on the pious day of "Mauni Amavasya."

Wednesday was one of the special days during the ongoing 45-day religious and spiritual congregation called "Maha Kumbh" for the Hindu devotees to take the holy dip.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     