UN confirms US notification of withdrawal from Paris Agreement

  11:59 UTC+8, 2025-01-29
The United Nations confirmed on Tuesday that it had received official notification from Washington of its withdrawal from the Paris climate change agreement.
"The United States notified the Secretary-General, in his capacity as depositary, of its withdrawal, on 27 January 2025, from the Paris Agreement of 12 December 2015," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN chief Antonio Guterres, said at a daily briefing.

"According to Article 28, paragraph 2, of the Paris Agreement, the withdrawal of the United States will take effect on January 27, 2026," he said.

The spokesman reaffirmed the UN's commitment to the Paris Agreement and support all effective efforts to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

US President Donald Trump, on his first day back in the White House, signed an executive order to withdraw his country from the Paris climate accord for the second time.

The first Trump administration officially let the United States exit the Paris Agreement in November 2020, dealing a major blow to international efforts to combat the climate crisis. Joe Biden, who succeeded Trump in January 2021, signed an executive order after taking office to bring his country back into the accord.

