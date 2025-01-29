20 killed in plane crash in South Sudan: state minister

At least 20 people have been confirmed dead and one remains in critical condition following a plane crash in South Sudan.

The flight was transporting passengers from Unity State to Juba, the capital of South Sudan, with 21 people on board, Unity State Minister of Information and Communication Gatwech Bipal told Xinhua over the phone on Wednesday.

"Today at 10:30am (0830 GMT), a plane crashed at Unity oil field airport. 21 people were on board, including the crew," said Bipal, adding that 20 people are now confirmed dead and one survivor is in critical condition.

South Sudan has not disclosed more relevant information. Rescue operations and accident investigations are ongoing.