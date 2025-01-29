﻿
Several feared dead as stampede breaks out at India's mega Hindu festival

Several people were feared dead and scores others were injured in a stampede Wednesday morning at India's mega Hindu festival, Maha Kumbh Mela.
Several people were feared dead and scores others were injured in a stampede Wednesday morning at India's mega Hindu festival, Maha Kumbh Mela, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

The stampede occurred after a barrier broke as tens of thousands of devotees thronged the Triveni Sangam on the occasion of taking a holy dip.

According to officials, the injured were immediately rushed to hospital in the ambulances.

Local authorities so far have not confirmed the deaths. However, multiple local media reports put the death toll above 10.

"People in knowledge of developments told Hindustan Times on condition of anonymity that at least 15 bodies have been brought to the hospital," local newspaper Hindustan Times said.

Video footage after the stampede showed ambulances carrying the injured and volunteers pushing the stretchers outside a hospital. Photographs showed people sitting on the ground crying as discarded belongings lay strewn around them.

Local news agency the Asian News International (ANI) reported that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath twice in one hour following the stampede to inquire about the situation.

The news agency said federal home minister Amit Shah also spoke to Adityanath and assured him of complete support.

In the wake of the stampede, the holy dip has been called off at the spot.

Adityanath has appealed to the devotees to take a dip at their nearest river bank and not try to go towards Sangam. He also urged devotees to follow the instructions of the administration in charge of Maha Kumbh Mela and cooperate with them.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
