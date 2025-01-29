Former Google CEO calls DeepSeek "turning point" for AI race
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt described DeepSeek's rise as "a turning point" in the global artificial intelligence (AI) race, according to an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post.
Schmidt emphasized that China's ability to compete with Big Tech using fewer resources demonstrates the need for the United States to intensify its open-source AI efforts. He called for increased investment in AI infrastructure and initiatives like Stargate while urging leading research labs to share their training methodologies.
DeepSeek is a Chinese AI company founded in 2023. In January 2025, the company released its latest model, DeepSeek-R1, which has attracted significant attention for its advanced reasoning capabilities. The model is said to have achieved performance comparable to leading AI systems, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, but at a fraction of the development cost.
The launch of DeepSeek-R1 has sent shockwaves through the technology industry, causing a notable decline in the stock prices of major tech companies, including Microsoft, Meta, and Nvidia, on Monday.
Schmidt stressed the importance of open-source development as a countermeasure to DeepSeek's advancements. He called on the United States to foster collaboration, develop competitive AI solutions, and address the shifting dynamics of global AI competition.