﻿
News / World

NASA to return stranded astronauts "as soon as practical"

Xinhua
  09:54 UTC+8, 2025-01-30       0
NASA said on Wednesday it is working with SpaceX to safely return the agency's stranded astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore back home "as soon as practical."
Xinhua
  09:54 UTC+8, 2025-01-30       0

NASA said on Wednesday it is working with SpaceX to safely return the agency's stranded astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore back home "as soon as practical."

"NASA and SpaceX are expeditiously working to safely return the agency's SpaceX Crew-9 astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore as soon as practical, while also preparing for the launch of Crew-10 to complete a handover between expeditions," NASA said on X.

NASA and SpaceX are targeting no earlier than late March 2025 to launch Crew-10 to the International Space Station (ISS).

The agency's SpaceX Crew-9 mission with NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov will return to Earth following the arrival of Crew-10 to the orbital laboratory.

Williams and Wilmore have been stuck in space since June last year due to technical problems of Boeing's Starliner which took them to ISS.

NASA's previous plan was to get them back in February. But the new launch schedule of Crew-10 meant the two astronauts will stay in space at least one more month.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     